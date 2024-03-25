FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Mar 25 2024, 7:08 pm
Pho & Roll pre-opening on March 27, 2023 (Daily Hive)

Pepper Lunch’s former space finally has a new restaurant open and operating in it.

West Vancouver’s Vietnamese restaurant Wooden Fish has launched its sister spot at 2323 Cambie Street: Pho & Roll.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Wooden Fish concept, it’s a modern Vietnamese restaurant located in West Vancouver at 1403 Marine Drive.

While no menu or dished-specifics are posted online, Pho & Roll announced it was officially opening on Instagram.

Looks like we’ll have to go in to check it out and see what’s on offer.

Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish

Address: 2323 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

