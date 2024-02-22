Marugame Udon to open first-ever Canadian location in Vancouver this weekend

Vancouver, the day has finally come! Marugame Udon has revealed its much-anticipated opening date.

The popular Japanese noodle restaurant is set to make its Canadian debut in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 24.

Folks can finally check out the 80-seat restaurant, which will be open daily from 11 am to 9 pm, offering its signature Sanuki-style udon noodles, tempura, and rice bowls for lunch and dinner.

Situated at 589 Beatty Street, Dished Vancouver got a sneak peek of the 3,500 sq ft space a few weeks back, and it’s safe to say we (and you) are pretty excited about this one.

On opening day, Marugame Udon Vancouver will offer a limited-time promo: every bowl purchased on February 24 will include a complimentary serving of Marugame’s famous tempura.

“The wait is over. I am so pleased to be announcing the opening of our Vancouver location, marking Marugame Udon’s first debut in Canada,” says Victor Hisao Misawa, president of Marugame Udon International.

“It will be a great honour to be present for this momentous occasion and I look forward to welcoming our guests and sharing the unique Marugame experience with this culturally vibrant, west-coast community.”

As mentioned, this will be the brand’s first Canadian location, but its 263rd overseas outpost overall.

If you’re located outside of Vancouver, don’t stress! Marugame Udon is looking to expand across Canada. The brand is currently open to franchise inquiries.

To learn more about the concept and menu details when it comes to the Vancouver eatery, check out our previous coverage. Otherwise, mark your calendars for opening day and get excited, foodies!

Address: 589 Beatty Street, Vancouver

