Flamingo Cafe opens in former Blenz Coffee location in downtown Vancouver

May 9 2023, 8:17 pm
Daily Hive

Downtown Vancouver has a vibrant new coffee destination. The Flamingo Cafe is open on Granville Street.

The 999 Granville Street coffee spot has replaced a noteworthy Blenz Coffee location.

That Blenz, now marked as permanently closed on the company’s website, was located smack dab in the hustle and bustle of the busy downtown intersection of Granville and Nelson Street.

According to its signage, the Flamingo Cafe offers pastries and fresh coffee.

The brand doesn’t have much of an online presence at the moment, so be sure to check it out IRL the next time you’re in the area.

Flamingo Cafe

Address: 999 Granville Street, Vancouver

