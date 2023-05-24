It’s possible that Metro Vancouver has some of the most bubble tea shops in the world, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

A brand new spot for bubble tea has just opened in Richmond this past weekend: The Whale Tea.

Located at #131-4600 No. 3 Road, The Whale Tea has taken over the space of a former bubble tea shop called Exposure Bubble Tea, just behind Empire Centre.

As for its beverage offerings, you can expect a lineup of fruit teas, classic milk tea, a brown sugar series, cheese series, and other unique options – think blue crystal tea and créme brulée brown sugar.

Founded in Nanjing, China, The Whale Tea now operates hundreds of locations internationally, including in Toronto, around the US, in Singapore, and in the UK. This is its first location in BC.

You’ll find this new Richmond location open daily from 12 to 10:30 (and until 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays).

The Whale Tea

Address: #131-4600 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram