Back in March, Dished shared the news that Pajo’s Fish and Chips was closing its location at Steveston’s Garry Point Park after over two decades of operation.

In April, an update on who would take over the space was announced by the City of Richmond, which revealed that Garry Point Grill & Fish ‘N’ Chips would be the new vendor.

This new fish and chips concept officially opened today at 11 am, offering “a diverse and price-competitive menu with healthy options including vegetarian and vegan choices, as well as assorted hot and cold beverages and gelato.”

The Richmond-owned business has also unveiled a new menu for the destination, which includes burgers, smokies, calamari fritters, and a selection of fish and chip options, of course.

In addition to these options, this new spot also has several vegan options, including a crispy chikun burger, battered cauliflower wings, tempura green beans, and more.

To celebrate its official grand opening, Garry Point Grill is offering 50% off all menu items for today only (May 4), during its opening hours until 7 pm.

Garry Point Grill & Fish ‘N’ Chips

Address: 12771 Seventh Avenue, Richmond

Instagram