One of Vancouver’s premier spots for authentic Japanese tonkatsu is finally set to open its new location.

Saku, which operates two locations in Vancouver, has announced it will be opening its new Coquitlam location tomorrow, May 12.

The new Saku will be at #107-567 Clarke Road, just steps away from the Burquitlam SkyTrain station.

The brand is known for its variety of pork cutlet dishes served with rice, tonjiru, and shredded cabbage.

From May 12 to 18, Saku Coquitlam will be operating under its soft opening hours until it officially grand opens on May 19.

Address: #107-567 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

Instagram