Folks living in and around Vancouver’s West End have been waiting for this one. Kev’s Épicerie is finally opening its doors this weekend.

The anticipated European-inspired gourmet market tells Dished it is launching at 961 Denman Street on Saturday, May 13 at 9 am.

Kev’s will offer a great selection of ready-to-eat artisan sandwiches, organic cold-pressed juices, salads, and sweets.

This fresh destination also has shelves and fridges stocked with pantry and picnic staples such as cheeses, cured meats, olives, pasta, sauces, olive oils, vinaigrettes, crackers, and ready-to-heat gourmet frozen meals.

When it comes to made-to-order items at Kev’s, expect some colourful smoothies and smoothie bowls to be on offer.

Once it launches, Kev’s Épicerie will be open daily from 9 am until late.

Conveniently, this business is located directly next to Vancouver’s much-buzzed-about swanky new cocktail lounge, Jungle Room.

Be sure to check out both concepts if you haven’t already.

Kev’s Épicerie

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver