Earlier this year, Dished shared the news that Bread X Butter Cafe would be opening up a second location, this time in Burnaby.

Its original location inside Vancouver’s Cathedral Place Building (at 140-925 West Georgia Street) is known as a hidden-gem spot for breakfast items, udon bowls, and its popular egg toasts.

The passion project of chef Felix Zhou, known for his time on Top Chef Canada, Bread X Butter Cafe finally soft opened its new Burnaby location in mid-April.

This spot serves the same kind of egg toast selection that its other location has become known for. Served on freshly baked slices of brioche loaves, fluffy scrambled eggs are paired with ingredients like pork floss, kewpie mayo, and smoked salmon.

This new Bread X Butter is located at Unit 102-8327 Eastlake Drive, right by Metrotown, and is only open from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm. It is closed on weekends and stat holidays.

Address: Unit 102-8327 Eastlake Drive, Burnaby

