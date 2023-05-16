Vancouver’s about to get a new destination for rare and hard-to-find treats, sweets, and sips: Smoke 2 Snack.

This concept currently operates its OG shop with a neighbourhood vibe at 1887 Cornwall Avenue in Kitsilano, but the new location will be a premium shopping experience with a fresh, modern design.

Located at 562 W Broadway in Vancouver, Smoke 2 Snack’s new flagship location is set to open its doors this month on May 23.

Once it’s open, folks can expect to find sharply priced local and international specialty snacks, including classic childhood favourites and exotic brands as well.

Think chips, cookies, energy drinks, coffee beverages, candies, and chocolates. The concept will also have a Snack It Up Box similar to a “mystery bag” of treats to surprise and delight.

Smoke 2 Snack’s new location is an “adults-only” space to find global treats. It will be open from 8 am to 11 pm Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

This concept will also have delivery options available via Uber Eats and Tutti. Be sure to check it out once it launches!

Address: 562 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram