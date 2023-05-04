Richmond is bursting with new restaurants lately, with a brand-new sushi place to add to the growing list.

Edokko Nigiri Sushi held its soft opening on Wednesday, April 26 at its Unit 120 3679 Westminster Highway location.

According to Edokko, the name of the restaurant hints at its dedication “to providing fresh and delicious Japanese food, mainly Japan’s historic Edomae-sushi.”

Edomae refers to a historic period in Tokyo’s history – “Edo” is an old word for Tokyo – and the specific preservation and preparation techniques that were developed for seafood during that time.

Edokko’s authentic Edomae approach includes menu offerings such as Aji sashimi (Aji refers to Japanese horse mackerel) and nigiri gozen, comprised of eight pieces of nigiri and served alongside soup, tempura, and Chawan Mushi.

Edokko is a restaurant for true sushi lovers, one that brings Japanese culinary art to Richmond’s vibrant dining scene.

The restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch (from 11:30 am to 2 pm) and dinner (from 5 pm to 8 pm).

Edokko Nigiri Sushi

Address: Unit 120 3679 Westminster Highway, Richmond

