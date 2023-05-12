Vancouver’s up-and-coming River District is slowly becoming a foodie paradise. Now, Dished has learned that a Local Public Eatery (LPE) will be launching in the area very soon.

LPE will be in good company in the River District. Its foodie neighbours include ramen spot Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba and upcoming locations for Lucky Taco and Bufala.

Things are already shaping up to be pretty dang delicious around here.

The chain of neighbourhood restaurants started putting up signage at the new location in early March, signalling its signature menu of starters, handhelds, drinks, and beyond will soon be available to locals and visitors alike.

Now, the brand has confirmed that it will be opening to the public in the River District on May 25.

“The River District is experiencing tremendous growth, welcoming more businesses and residents to the community,” shares a rep for the group.

“Recently, Translink launched a new express bus route providing a direct connection to and from the Canada Line, making the area even more accessible. With LPE joining the community, the River District is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods, where residents can live, work, and play all in one vibrant location.”

This new location will feature an exclusive Trophy Room where folks can enjoy premium tequila and spirits. Other sips on the menu here will include a “tipsy tea party” and a porron, a party pitcher of wine or rosé shots.

LPE River District is already accepting reservations. Be sure to mark your calendar and check this place out once it launches.

Local Public Eatery — River District

Address: River District