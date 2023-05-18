Vancouver, meet your new must-try burger joint: Street Hawker.

Brought to us by the team behind Potluck Hawker Eatery, this vibrant new concept is gearing up for an official launch very soon.

Set to open at 3088 Main Street in the former location of Planetary Burger, Street Hawker is a fast-casual counter-service destination for Southeast Asian-inspired burgers and fries.

Dished popped in to check out the space and the offerings ahead of the opening.

Stepping in, diners will immediately get a glimpse of the 999 sq ft spot’s sprawling, central electric purple and pink mural created by graffiti muralist Aime Milot (aka Naks).

The Street Hawker space itself offers seats for 20 in the loft and soon, another eight for patrons on the patio.

It’s evident a ton of energy and attention to detail has gone into Street Hawkers’ branding as well, which was led by local designer Graeme Jack.

From the stickers on the boxes to the basket liners, even the wallpaper choice in the bathroom, Street Hawker’s lively vibe can’t be missed.

But onto the burgers and crispy-fried potatoes. Street Hawker is launching with a lineup of handhelds that has something for everyone.

Expect refreshing takes on familiar classics. You’ve likely never had sandos like these in Vancouver before.

First, we devoured The Shrimp Mac, arguably the crown jewel of the specialty sandwich category.

Picture this: double beef patties with crispy shrimp toast placed mid-bun, mango mustard, pickled mustard greens, and lettuce on a soft potato roll.

Washing that puppy down with a handspun Milo (malted chocolate) milkshake made with BC milk and local craft ice cream was certainly the move.

It’s worth noting all the milkshake flavours up for order too, including ube, mango, and vanilla. If you’re not in a shake mood, opt for Street Hawker Iced Tea or craft soda.

Other selections here include smashed burgers made with Two Rivers beef and served on a griddled potato roll.

Both the Pickle Smash (caramelized onions, pickled mustard greens) and the Krapow Attack (black pepper sauce, long beans, crispy basil) can be made into doubles and even triples for those looking to indulge.

Beyond those, there’s a duo of fried chicken sandwiches that are seriously delicious.

We tackled the spicy General Tao Crusher, which is sure to be a hit with heatseekers. This bite is made with extra hot mala caramel, sesame, salted cucumber, pickled mustard greens, and herbs.

The other handhelds listed include the Egg Yolk Flame made with fried chicken and Aburi salted egg yolk cheese and the Sonic Shroom, made from crispy mushroom cake, vegan brioche and cheese, and vegan “chili crab” dipping sauce.

To round out the bold and punchy lineup, Street Hawker offers the aforementioned thick-cut fries in a few different iterations as well as a selection of sauces including the house Hawker Sauce, mango honey mustard, and coconut ranch, to name a few.

“We wanted to bring the energy of a traditional hawker stand to Main Street, but with a West Coast feel, where people can come in for a quick meal or take out, featuring delicious Southeast Asian-style handhelds and treats,” says Justin Cheung, who is chef and co-owner of Street Hawker and Potluck Hawker Eatery, together with operations manager Dominic Sai, Lynn Sakai-Boden, and Darren Chuang.

“We decided on burgers and sandos because guests already love our versions at Potluck. Street Hawker allows us to expand on that menu and be even more creative with our offerings.”

Cheung will lead the kitchen along with Potluck’s long-time chef and culinary director of both locations, Ernest Lee.

“Growing up, I loved getting burgers and fries alongside milkshakes — it’s such a quintessential North American meal,” adds Cheung.

“It’s been great incorporating my culture into the food I love to eat and introducing it to the community.”

This spot is expected to officially open on May 27. You might happen to find it open this weekend if you’re in the neighbourhood, though.

To celebrate its launch, Street Hawker will be offering customers half-priced Shrimp Macs on opening day (May 27) from 11 am, while supplies last.

The deal is limited to one per person.

Street Hawker

Address: 3088 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram