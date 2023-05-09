Chipotle opens first-ever Richmond location
May 9 2023, 7:28 pm
Chipotle fans in Richmond will soon no longer need to leave town to get their fix of the fast-casual chain, as the brand is opening its first location here very soon.
The newest location of the Mexican grill will open at 4720 McClelland Road, Suite 1845, in Richmond on Thursday, May 11.
Once it launches, guests can expect this outpost to be open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.
Chipotle is currently hiring at the Richmond location and across Canada.
Chipotle – Richmond
Address: 4720 McClelland Road, Suite 1845, Richmond