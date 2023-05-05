It’s been a while since we reported on the progress of Caviar Bistro, a new bistro and cafe in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood.

The contemporary spot for breakfast, brunch, and cafe fare has now softly opened, Dished is told, taking over the space at 1590 Coal Harbour Quay – the former location of the now-shuttered 6 Degrees Eatery, which closed in July of last year.

“We aim to provide a warm, welcoming atmosphere combined with delicious, high-quality food that highlights local and seasonal ingredients at reasonable prices,” the bistro tells us.

Think Italian-style roasted coffee, house-baked pastries, sandwiches, wraps, and cold beverages.

Softly opened on March 31, the cafe plans to expand its menu by early this month, including an expanded breakfast and brunch offering.

“We will also be launching our alcoholic drink bar soon,” the bistro says.

The cozy 1,800 square foot space accommodates up to 50 people inside, while the patio space can fit an additional 32 – with some breathtaking views of the water and North Shore beyond, no less.

During its soft opening, Caviar Bistro and Cafe is open from 8 am to 3 pm on weekdays and 7 am to 3 pm on weekends.

Address: 1590 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver