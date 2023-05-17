A brand-new spot for delicious and authentic Chinese cuisine has recently opened up in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood.

T-Bay Bistro – which opened about a month ago at 8638 Granville Street, the former address of Cafe Mai-Mai – is a family-run spot specializing in regional Lanzhou-style food.

Expect dishes like Lanzhou Beef Noodle, Dandan Noodles, Crispy Fried Chicken, and Noodles with Barbecue Pork, among others.

The menu is small but focused here, with plenty of hearty noodle options and a few rice dishes, as well as sides that are perfect for sharing.

As for beverages, T-Bay Bistro offers a selection of bubble tea, from original milk bubble tea to fruity options like mango, lychee, and peach.

This spot is sure to become a neighbourhood staple and a gem worth seeking out.

You’ll find T-Bay Bistro open every day except Wednesday from 11 am to midnight.

T-Bay Bistro

Address: 8638 Granville Street, Vancouver