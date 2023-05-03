A local Vancouver-based Indian restaurant is set to expand with a second location later this month.

Bombay Kitchen + Bar, which currently operates a location on Commercial Drive, has announced that it will officially be opening a new spot at 1061 Denman Street, the former location of the recently shuttered Thios.

This location in the heart of Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood is slated to grand open on Wednesday, May 10.

The Denman Street location will serve much of the same items from its other location’s sprawling menu. From its starters, which include vegetarian pakora, honey chili fries, and chili fish, to main dishes ranging from seafood curries to street food to tandoor to biryani and more.

Bombay Kitchen previously operated a location in the South Granville area in the former space of Vij’s Rangoli, but this spot has also since closed.

Address: 1061 Denman Street, Vancouver

