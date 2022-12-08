A mysterious new bistro and café is set to open up in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour soon.

Signage for Caviar Bistro and Café has already gone up at 1590 Coal Harbour Quay – the former location of the now-shuttered 6 Degrees Eatery, which closed in July of this year.

Caviar Bistro and Café has virtually no online presence, so we know very little about this new spot, except for what the window wrapping hints at.

This new spot is “coming soon,” but no opening dates or hints of what kind of food and beverage offerings may be on the menu have been shared.

Stay tuned for more details on Caviar Bistro and Café as we find out more.

Caviar Bistro and Café

Address: 1590 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver