6 Degrees Eatery closes in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
Jul 21 2022, 1:54 pm
A local spot for breakfast and coffee has suddenly shuttered in Vancouver. 6 Degrees Eatery is now closed.
The Coal Harbour destination made the announcement on Wednesday. Owners said they were closing to focus on the upcoming opening of 6 Degrees’ sister restaurant, Archer.
The restaurant said this was a “bittersweet” announcement for them, and thanked everyone for “the love and support through the ups and downs in the past 7 years.”
