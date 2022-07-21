A local spot for breakfast and coffee has suddenly shuttered in Vancouver. 6 Degrees Eatery is now closed.

The Coal Harbour destination made the announcement on Wednesday. Owners said they were closing to focus on the upcoming opening of 6 Degrees’ sister restaurant, Archer.

Known for its great array of drool-worthy morning delights like eggs Benedicts, French toast, and breakfast sandwiches, 6 Degrees operated at its 1590 Coal Harbour Quay address for seven years.

The restaurant said this was a “bittersweet” announcement for them, and thanked everyone for “the love and support through the ups and downs in the past 7 years.”