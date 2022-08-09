If you’re like us, then over the last few years the state of the world has gotten in the way of us trying new restaurants in a timely manner. One of those spots was definitely Vancouver’s Fiorino, located in Chinatown.

Situated at 212 E Georgia Street, this concept opened back in winter 2021. Recently, we popped in for a long overdue visit to see what was cooking here.

The restaurant coins itself as being inspired by the streets of Florence, Italy, and it offers a menu full of authentic street food and everything you need for an Aperitivo experience.

The 1,200 sq ft, 60-seat space boasts big, comfy booths, banquette-style seating, an 18-person-long table, and bar seating as well. There’s also a seasonal streetside patio available.

Before we get into the main menu here, it’s worth noting Fiorino offers a very solid Italian happy hour.

Folks can find classic drinks and snacks at a great price, as well as house wine for $1/oz daily from 3 to 6 pm.

In addition to nine different varieties of Negronis, diners will find some really great grub up for order at this spot.

During the day from 11:30 am to 3 pm you can enjoy a selection of sandwiches made with fresh, house-baked schiacciata bread as well as dried pasta, and hot Italian classics.

When comes to the evening menu (5 pm til late), expect Florentine share plates and family-style dining vibes.

During our visit, we tasted the Arancini, Mediterranean Sea octopus with pistachio sauce and housemade chili oil, and an outstanding Panzanella — a Tuscan style vegetable salad — with strawberries, whipped ricotta, and bread crumbs.

Other highlights included the Coccoli e Prosciutto, a dish of deep fried dough, 18-month Prosciutto di Parma, and whipped stracchino cheese.

Hearty mains we tried like the housemade Gnocchetti with wild boar ragú and the Tuscan braised ribs did not disappoint.

Now here’s a pro tip when dining in at Fiorino: don’t skip dessert.

The Tiramisu with traditional mascarpone crema and espresso a top-notch, but it was the Budino, a chocolate orange earl gray custard made with salted caramel, whipped cream, and mixed nuts, that really had us in sweet-treat heaven.

Vancouver has a wide array of must-try Italian joints, and we’d highly recommend heading to Fiorino if you haven’t already, as it certainly belongs on that list.

Fiorino

Address: 212 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

