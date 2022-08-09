Fiorino: Florence-inspired restaurant in Vancouver offers unreal grub
If you’re like us, then over the last few years the state of the world has gotten in the way of us trying new restaurants in a timely manner. One of those spots was definitely Vancouver’s Fiorino, located in Chinatown.
Situated at 212 E Georgia Street, this concept opened back in winter 2021. Recently, we popped in for a long overdue visit to see what was cooking here.
The restaurant coins itself as being inspired by the streets of Florence, Italy, and it offers a menu full of authentic street food and everything you need for an Aperitivo experience.
The 1,200 sq ft, 60-seat space boasts big, comfy booths, banquette-style seating, an 18-person-long table, and bar seating as well. There’s also a seasonal streetside patio available.
Before we get into the main menu here, it’s worth noting Fiorino offers a very solid Italian happy hour.
Folks can find classic drinks and snacks at a great price, as well as house wine for $1/oz daily from 3 to 6 pm.
In addition to nine different varieties of Negronis, diners will find some really great grub up for order at this spot.
During the day from 11:30 am to 3 pm you can enjoy a selection of sandwiches made with fresh, house-baked schiacciata bread as well as dried pasta, and hot Italian classics.
When comes to the evening menu (5 pm til late), expect Florentine share plates and family-style dining vibes.
During our visit, we tasted the Arancini, Mediterranean Sea octopus with pistachio sauce and housemade chili oil, and an outstanding Panzanella — a Tuscan style vegetable salad — with strawberries, whipped ricotta, and bread crumbs.
Other highlights included the Coccoli e Prosciutto, a dish of deep fried dough, 18-month Prosciutto di Parma, and whipped stracchino cheese.
Hearty mains we tried like the housemade Gnocchetti with wild boar ragú and the Tuscan braised ribs did not disappoint.
Now here’s a pro tip when dining in at Fiorino: don’t skip dessert.
The Tiramisu with traditional mascarpone crema and espresso a top-notch, but it was the Budino, a chocolate orange earl gray custard made with salted caramel, whipped cream, and mixed nuts, that really had us in sweet-treat heaven.
Vancouver has a wide array of must-try Italian joints, and we’d highly recommend heading to Fiorino if you haven’t already, as it certainly belongs on that list.
Fiorino
Address: 212 East Georgia Street, Vancouver