We shared the news of Deville Coffee launching not one but four Vancouver locations, and it looks like the first outpost has officially opened.

Folks can now head to the Alberta-based concept’s Waterfront location at 325 Seymour Street in Vancouver.

As for the other three Vancouver cafes, Dished is told the 745 Thurlow Street location will open “soon” and the Deville Bentall 5 spot will aim to open in early September.

No word yet on the fourth cafe at The Post. We’ll keep you posted as more info is released on that.

Deville Coffee currently operates a dozen locations in Calgary and two more spots in Edmonton and Kelowna, respectively.

The brand is known for its top-notch coffee brewed with direct trade beans and quality baked goods and grub. It launched in 2008 and has been rapidly expanding in Alberta, and now BC, ever since.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a YYC-based coffee spot make the move over to our province.

The team behind one of Calgary’s most popular cafes, Monogram Coffee, opened Soon Coffee at TABLES Food Hall at The Amazing Brentwood last year.

Be sure to check out Vancouver’s newest coffee spot if you’re in the area!

Deville — Waterfront

Address: 325 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-9988

Instagram