Gringo set to open second Vancouver location soon
If you’ve been in Gastown’s Blood Alley, then you know Gringo.
The little taco shop known for its colourful bar stools and irreverently-named menu items is currently working on a second location, this time on Davie Street.
The new spot is taking over the former Beetbox location at 1074 Davie Street.
Few details about the new space have been released, but “Gringo 2.0,” as the local spot is calling it on Instagram, will likely be serving up more of the OG location’s offerings of tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas.
You can also expect more of Gringo’s fun cocktails and margs, like the $3x In The Alley – a bucket of booze that is somewhere between a Cosmopolitan, Kool-Aid, and Sunny D.
Stay tuned for more details on this new spot.
Gringo — Davie
Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver