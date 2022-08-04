If you work or live around the downtown core in Vancouver, chances are high you’ve popped into Hungry Guys Kitchen at least once to grab some quick lunchtime or post-work grub.

Located at 988 Granville Street, the concept specializes in burritos, bowls, and salads, served in an easy-going urban casual vibe.

We love this spot because you can customize a creation and build it yourself if you’d like.

Now, Hungry Guys’ new location has officially opened.

The brand launched its second downtown Vancouver location, the new one is situated at 545 Granville Street, the former location of SMAK.

Be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the area.

