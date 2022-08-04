Pret A Manger reveals expansion plans for downtown Vancouver

In 2021, UK-based Pret A Manger revealed it had come to an agreement to partner with A&W to launch a trial in Canada.

Just last week, we shared that the first location of the highly anticipated concept had launched in Vancouver at 468 SW Marine Drive.

The brand is also commonly referred to as “Pret” and offers customers a selection of sandwiches, salads, wraps, and organic coffee.

The Marine Drive Pret is located in a dynamic transit and mixed-use hub, allowing many passers-by to check out the brand if they aren’t familiar with it already.

Pret A Manger is a well-known spot with over 450 shops in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.

Now, the company has shared more details about what’s next with Dished.

Pret plans to open in downtown Vancouver and the “surrounding areas” in the future, and the next location will launch in early fall.

“We are planning to open several more pop-ups this fall in Vancouver and Toronto,” the brand added.

We’ll keep you posted when exact locations and opening dates are revealed. In the meantime, check out the Marine Drive location to get your Pret A Manger fix.