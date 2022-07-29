Heads up, donut lovers: a brand new location of Vancouver’s favourite brioche-style donut shop has just soft opened.

Mello, known for its pillowy-soft sweet fried treats, has just expanded to open a second location in Vancouver.

The new spot is at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale, tucked away in a small strip mall – a definite departure from its first location on busy Pender Street in Chinatown.

This new space is large and airy, with plenty of interior seating. In true Mello fashion, the interior is incredibly cute, with terrazzo-tiled flooring and tables, pastel-hued seating, and abundant tropical plants – the perfect backdrop for all those donut pictures you’ll undoubtedly be taking.

In addition to its famed brioche-style donuts made every day from scratch – which are available in flavours like Nutella, cereal milk, matcha, and strawberry cream – Mello serves old-fashioned-style donuts and dipped donuts.

The new Kerrisdale spot will also serve other sweet treats, including cups of tiramisu, banana pudding, mini Basque cheesecakes, and Victoria cakes.

Stop by for an espresso drink (Mello makes a killer iced Americano) to pair with your donut, or grab some of its cool merch, including pastel-coloured trays, lunch bags, and to-go coffee cups.

The spot will be softly opened for the next couple of weeks as it puts the finishing touches on the space, but it plans to soon offer summer drink specials and expanded donut offerings.

For now, it’ll be open every day from 10 am to 5 pm, and won’t be taking pre-orders just yet.

Keep an eye on this space for details on the grand opening soon.

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Instagram