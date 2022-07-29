If there’s one thing we love, it’s a cafe with a concept – especially when that concept happens to be tropical palms and Malibu-beach-inspired.

A brand new beachy cafe with plenty of good summer vibes is having its grand opening in Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre today.

The Palm Coffee Trailer has been operating in the outdoor shopping centre since 2021, but now it’s got its very own brick and mortar space, serving up more of the creative iced drinks and waffle treats that it’s become known for.

The Palm Cafe, located at C145-3122 Mt. Lehman Road, celebrated its opening last night with a soft launch.

So far, the cafe very much looks like it’s living up to its name, with sun-filled interiors and details like a floral wall, surfboards, and plenty of palm tree branding.

The trailer will continue to operate, popping up around the Fraser Valley, and is available for special events (like weddings!)

The cafe will be open today until 9 pm, so stop by for one of its signature summery drinks if you’re in the area.

Address: C145-3122 Mt. Lehman Road, Highstreet Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-309-8928

