It’s the hottest week of the summer (so far) so of course all that’s on our minds at the moment is cool treats.

Our number one choice? Ice cream, of course.

Recently opened up in Langley is Flavr Ice Cream, a parlour that specializes in completely personalized ice cream cones in swirled and scooped varieties.

Located at #501 – 22259 48 Avenue, Flavr quietly opened its doors in May.

It’s the first made-to-order ice cream swirl shop in the Lower Mainland, offering shakes and smoothies in addition to New Zealand-style ice cream, which combines real fruit or other ingredients with hard-serve ice cream.

Flavr offers a set menu of 17 different options, which includes Sweet & Salty (vanilla with pretzels, Rolo bites, sea salt, and caramel) and Saturday Morning (vanilla with Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, and Oreos), but you can also create your own mashup.

Ingredient options include fruit, chocolate bars, cereal, cookie dough, plus nearly anything else you can imagine adding to ice cream.

This new spot offers non-dairy or frozen yogurt options for those who skip dairy. You can also grab custom pints, ice pops, beverages, and other cool treats from the grab-and-go cooler.

For now, Flavr is open from 1 to 8:30 pm on weekdays and noon to 9 pm on weekends.

Address: #501 – 22259 48 Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-534-5226

Instagram