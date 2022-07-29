Commercial Drive is, historically, known as the Italian quarter in Vancouver, and while much of the street has changed over the years, this Italian spirit lives on.

Adding to the existing Italian cultural scene is Caffe Soccavo, an Italian sports cafe brought to us by Dom and Frank Morra, the same folks behind Via Tevere and Straight Outta Brooklyn.

Located at 1321 Commercial Drive, the new spot has only just quietly opened its doors today.

Caffe Soccavo tells Dished that the menu will include items like coffee, sweets, and pizza by the slice in both Brooklyn and square gramma styles.

There will also be fresh-made Italian sandwiches, Saltimbocca sandwiches, some salads, as well as wine, beer, and cocktails.

For now, during its soft opening, it’ll be open weekdays from 11 am to 10 pm (but closed on Tuesdays) and on weekends from 9 am to 10 pm.

Caffe Soccavo

Address: 1321 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

