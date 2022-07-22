A famous spot for delicious grub is gearing up to launch in Metro Vancouver. Arirang Hotdog & Croquette, a Korean global franchise company, is opening next month in Coquitlam.

The concept specializes in hot dogs and croquettes in sweet and savoury flavours. This spot has kinds like Mozza, potato, poutine, and even Oreo and churro hot dogs on its menu.

People can even choose their own custom filling, with options like beef sausage, pork sausage, marble cheese, or half and half.

Founded in 2014 in Korea, Arirang now operates more than 500 locations worldwide in places like China, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and now, Canada!

Arirang has locations in Toronto and Montreal, and its first Calgary outpost is poised to open next week.

The brand told Dished its BC spot will be launching in Coquitlam’s Henderson Place Mall on August 1.

Arirang Hotdog & Croquette

Address: Henderson Place Mall – 1163 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam