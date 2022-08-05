Burnaby is home to plenty of wonderful dining options, with one more to add to your list of must-try spots.

Circolo Cafe Bar quietly opened its doors at the end of June, offering “fine dining in a relaxed atmosphere” to the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood.

The Italian wine bar and bistro specializes in antipasti dishes like Baccalo Veneziano (whipped salted cod with crostini), burrata, and calamari, as well as pasta and main dishes.

Some standout menu items we can’t wait to try include Circolo’s pappardelle with mushrooms, butternut squash, and lemony herbed sauce, and risotto with pesto and cherry tomatoes.

It also offers fresh options like a seafood salad, a sausage ragu with chickpeas, and a roast pork panino, with different offerings for lunch and dinner.

As for its drink menu, expect a list of Italian wines alongside cocktails – which of course includes the ever-iconic Aperol spritz.

For now, Circolo is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30 am to 9 pm and on Sundays from 5 to 9 pm.

Circolo Cafe Bar

Address: 4092 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-294-2561

Instagram