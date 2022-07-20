New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 22 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

La La Island Cafe just opened at 2951 West Broadway, serving up espresso drinks and baked goods, with sandwiches and cakes to be added to the menu soon.

Address: 2951 West Broadway, Vancouver

Here, you can grab takeout tubs of pasta in varieties like amatriciana (with smoked bacon, tomato sauce, and black pepper), creamy rosa, bolognese, chicken alfredo, or cheesy (with three different types of cheese).

Address: 208 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-605-2594

Brasserie Coquette just opened up in Kitsilano this week and it’s already charming the neighbourhood. The new restaurant is located at 2685 Arbutus Street, the former address of the Gramercy Grill.

Address: 2685 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-259-1248

Serving up high-quality espresso drinks and a selection of baked goods – like really chewy-looking cookies – Saunter Coffee is definitely worth a visit if you’re in the area.

Address: 321 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Located at 3330 Main Street, the new spot is located between 17th and 18th Avenue – next door to popular Vietnamese spot Anh and Chi.

Address: 3330 Main Street, Vancouver

This artisanal Italian gelateria has now launched at 1001 West Cordova at a street-side spot tucked into the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Address: 1001 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

The American chain of fast-casual restaurants is known for serving burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and more.

Address: 398 Robson Street Ste. 110, Vancouver

Located at 418 West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver, the new Giovane Caffè can be found at the base of the Deloitte Summit tower.

Address: 418 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

The appropriately named Vancouver chain Grab N Go – known for its quick and tasty Japanese and Korean snacks – just opened a new location in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 1139 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Located at 3065-11666 Steveston Highway in Richmond, this Osmows location is the third in BC. The chain operates numerous locations throughout Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta.

Address: 3065-11666 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Phone: 778-716-7702

Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint offers folks 25+ different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies.

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-909-0773

This new concept-on-wheels is brought to us by Kelly and Yasmin McKenzie, who currently own and operate Melt City, Mom’s Grilled Cheese, and Green Coast Coffee food truck. The pair actually went to Italy to wine, dine, and do research on the perfect apertif experience ahead of this launch.

Dished had the chance to get a preview of what the new spot will have on offer, and in addition to standout local wines, 16 West offers shareable and delicious plates inspired by the West Coast.

Address: 140 16th Street West, North Vancouver

The spacious, industrial-style interior means this coffee shop is a great spot for meeting friends or getting some work done.

Address: 7655 Edmonds St #104, Burnaby

Phone: 236-427-5387

This brand new concept space combining live performances and a cocktail bar has opened in East Vancouver.

Address: 1728 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudio’s Ristorante (@claudiosristorante)

Described as “Pasta Amore 2.0,” Claudio’s pays homage to owner and chef Claudio Magagnin, who operated Pasta Amore as a family-owned institution for over 20 years.

Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby

The new Neptune Noodle Bar space in Coquitlam Centre is the former location of Montana’s; this is the second location for the Noodle Bar brand, which also has a spot in Station Square, Metrotown, in Burnaby.

Address: Coquitlam Centre, 1046-2929 Barnett Highway, Coquitlam

Phone: 778-285-0583

Known for its huge array of breakfast items – from breakfast poutines to Belgian waffles to egg bennies – OEB has quickly become a go-to spot for brunch and breakfast.

Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Vancouver’s Blood Alley has been home to many great restaurants and bars, which currently includes Tacofino and Gringo. Now, a new wine bar concept has opened up in the former Salt Tasting Room space.

Address: 45 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver

Phone: 604-499-0680

Located in the airport’s domestic terminal post-security near gate C46, the new destination offers travellers its signature gourmet sandwiches, salads, soups, and more.

Address: YVR Airport — post-security, Gate C46

Vegans, vegetarians, and plant-based folks will be happy to know that a new Vietnamese spot has just opened up in Vancouver with very veggie-friendly options.

Address: 1431 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 236-429-2613

With files from Daryn Wright.