We’re huge fans of putting kimchi on and in everything, so news of a new kimchi-centric cafe in East Vancouver is very exciting.

OiSO Kimchi Cafe offers a “simple menu” where kimchi – Korean fermented vegetables often used as a side dish and in stews – is the main driving ingredient.

This new spot quietly opened up at 2675 Kingsway in early July, serving a variety of dishes made with its house-made kimchi.

So far, its menu offerings include a kimchi stew (with variations like pork, brisket, tuna, or tofu), kimchi makookskoo noodles, seafood waffles, and galbi jjim (braised short ribs).

The cafe also serves some traditional Korean beverages, including hydrangea tea, roasted corn tea, dalgona iced coffee, and sikhye rice drink.

You can also grab some sweets to finish off your meal, including a yuzu snowman sorbet and a hotteok (a cinnamon syrup-filled dessert pancake).

This new restaurant is a definite must-try for fans of Korean food and is currently open every day but Mondays.

OiSO Kimchi Cafe

Address: 2675 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3773

Instagram