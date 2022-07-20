"BC's biggest candy store" is opening in downtown Vancouver this week

Any Vancouverite with a sweet tooth is going to want to listen up.

The candy lovers paradise, Ricardos Kandy Korner, which boasts “BC largest candy store,” will be opening its second (and largest) location on Granville street this Friday, July 22, which promises to have bulk candy galore — over 400 types, to be exact.

The sweets retailer already has a location in White Rock that is located directly across from the beach and claims that it’s the largest candy store in the province. And, by the looks of it, they’re not wrong.

The new location is set to open on Granville street across from Pacific Centre this weekend and will offer double the curated selection of bulk candy, drinks, and snacks — which are coming from all over the world.

Over 1,500 sq ft of space will accommodate this doubling in size, with everything about the Granville store being bigger than the White Rock location. Yeah, that’s a lot of candy.

Ricardos Kandy Korner is known for its classic to wildly weird sweets and snacks, with popular products from the US, UK, and Europe. And now with a location in the heart of downtown Vancouver, candy lovers can indulge in any of their wildest sugar cravings amidst club hopping. How perfect?

Make sure to check out the brand-new and “biggest” candy store in all of BC this weekend, as Ricardos Kandy Korner will be opening its doors on Friday, July 22.

When: Friday, July 22

Where: 752 Granville Street, Vancouver

When: 10 am