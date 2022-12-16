Many of the best new restaurants in Calgary opened up this fall, just in time to cure the post-summer blues.

The dining scene in YYC is flourishing with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places. There is no shortage of great restaurants in YYC.

The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to, and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.

These are some of the best new restaurants in Calgary that opened this fall.

This second outpost is opening in the brand-new Calgary Farmers’ Market. The first location can be found at 819 17th Avenue SW. There is also a truck you can find at events and various locations around the city throughout the year.

This burger joint serves up fries, milkshakes, chicken sandwiches, and more, and is 100% plant-based.

Address: 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

This social house is now complete with a full kitchen, microbrewery, taproom, and patio. The room is decorated with adorable do-it-yourself-style vintage brewery furniture.

There are six unique appetizers that are perfect for sharing and enjoying with beer, like the smoked chicken wings and the dumplings. The kale caesar salad here is made with preserved tomatoes, roasted grapes, spent grain garlic croutons, bacon lardons, basil, lemon, roasted garlic vinaigrette, and parmesan cheese.

There are also four different sandwiches, three kinds of pizzas made with cold fermented house dough, and four comfort meals, including a double smoked bacon mac n cheese, using creative ingredients like serpentini noodles and garlic spent grain crumble.

Address: 1059 14th Street SW, Calgary

Bussin is a new 100% halal restaurant for burgers, waffles, shakes, and more.

The menu here offers a fresh take on the classic North American diner, reimagined with a signature pink colour and heart motifs found in all of the imagery, decor, and branding.

There are nearly 15 different smash and chicken burgers here, like the Toaster with triple smashed patties between two grilled cheese buns, and the chicken bacon ranch burger on a brioche bun.

Address: 1121 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

This opening was very busy, and there were some major lines to show it — both inside and outside the building.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

Address: 1515 – 14th Street SW, Calgary

This counter-service spot opened on December 10, offering a simple menu with plenty of choices. You pick your sandwich, maybe grab a side and a drink, and you’re good to go.

There are nine different breakfast sandwiches to choose from here, all with creative and quality ingredients. You’ve never had a breakfast sandwich like these ones before.

Address: 1527 5th Street SW, Calgary

This new Italian restaurant concept — located in the same building (Stephen Avenue Place) as the best new restaurant in Canada, Major Tom, another Concorde spot — opened on Thursday, December 8.

Nothing says Italy like pasta and pizza, and Barbarella has eight different kinds of pasta and six pizza options that are going to make for some difficult decisions. People have been waiting a long time for this one, and it didn’t disappoint. It’s easily one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: #110, 700 – 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Black Pepper Asian Street Fair is a new concept for Asian street food in Calgary.

Located at 110-1414 8th Street SW in downtown YYC, this spot specializes in cuisine from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, and Japan.

Street food from each of these countries varies, and the menu here offers them all, from skewers to sushi rolls to noodle bowls.

Address: 110-1414 8th Street SW, Calgary

Oodle Noodle is a popular Edmonton-based noodle restaurant that just opened in Calgary.

Butter chicken mac and cheese, jungle curry, lemongrass chicken, and pad Thai are just a few of the noodle bowl options here. The thousand-year flavour bowl comes wok-fried with mandarin noodles, ginger, fresh vegetables, and black bean sauce, served with your choice of protein.

Address: 1244 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Olea is a new, chef-driven dining concept that just opened in Calgary.

The menu here is broken down into categories like pizza, mains, appetizers, and pinchos, which are traditional small snacks perfect over drinks at the bar.

There are five unique pizzas here as well, like the rich and delicious pear and brie topped with truffle, gruyere cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and truffle honey.

It feels warm in here, so make a reservation for this new spot and get out of the cold.

Address: 1520 14th Street SW, Calgary

Dishes on the menu here include classics like bibimbap and Korean fried chicken, as well as creative new spins like the kimchi arancini fried rice balls, made with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato cream sauce, and Grana Padano cheese.

Address: 1003 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Located on 17th Avenue, this newly opened restaurant specializes in fried chicken, grilled meats, pasta, sides, and JusFruit drinks.

Address: 3111B 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

This place is a casual dining concept serving East Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine with a “focus on authentic flavours, traditional cooking methods, and excellent food.”

Address: 1808 19th Street NE, Calgary

The menu here includes Nashville classics and updated twists on sandwiches, fried chicken, fries, sauces, sides, and more.

Address: 1415 17th Avenue SW

Located in the heart of Kensington, this new concept will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner items in YYC. There are many great brunch spots in Calgary and this aims to be one of them.

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Specializing in making handcrafted drinks, cupcakes, custom cakes, pastries, and more, this new spot is located at 5850 88th Avenue NE.

This isn’t just your ordinary spot for sweets — it’s an Indian-fusion bakeshop, creating high-quality desserts and making espresso-style coffee drinks by trained baristas.

Address: #3180 – 5850 88th Avenue NE, Calgary

Located underneath the extremely popular corner BBQ spot Comery Block, this low-key but very hip space doesn’t advertise itself at all, hidden to the side of the building, behind a plain door, and in the old storage space. You even have to avoid the kitchen to get there.

It may be a cocktail bar, but it’s also one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: Underneath Comery Block – 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This new noodle spot opened on Macleod Trail just in time to serve up hot, comforting dishes during the cold winter months.

Specializing in Kalguksu, a handmade Korean knife-cut noodle soup, this food spot is an interesting and delicious addition to YYC.

Address: 4340 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

