OM Cuisine of India, an authentic and traditional Indian restaurant, just opened a new location in Calgary.

Located at the Airport Travelers Inn, this new spot opened on Tuesday, October 18. This is the second outpost for the locally owned restaurant.

This place is a casual dining concept serving East Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine with a “focus on authentic flavours, traditional cooking methods, and excellent food.”

Dishes here include Indian staples like pakoras, samosas, butter chicken, and korma, a rich and creamy cashew nut sauce and either chicken, goat lamb, fish, prawns, or soya.

There are also street food options, like the Aloo Tikki Chat which are potato patties filled with herbs and spices and then topped with chickpeas, onions, cilantro, sweet tamarind chutney, mint chutney, and yogurt.

Definitely order some of the side bread with any of the dishes, like the garlic naan or Kashmiri Indian bread that is stuffed with coconut, cherries, and nuts.

There are so many authentic Indian dishes, but also plenty of tasty Indo-Chinese dishes, like the chili chicken or the chow mein.

Make sure to hit the AYCE lunch buffet from 12 to 2:30 pm for just $14.95.

The weather is cooling off, and there’s no better way to warm up than over-tandoori-cooked food and a warm cup of chai.

OM Cuisine of India

Address: 1808 19th Street NE, Calgary

