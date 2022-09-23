Bussin, a new 100% halal restaurant for burgers, waffles, shakes, and more, is opening two locations in Calgary soon.

The first location, located in Inglewood, will be a takeout-only spot opening sometime in early October. The second location will be opening sometime in December and somewhere in the heart of 17th Avenue.

This second location will feature a more dessert-focused menu with indoor dine-in available.

The menu here offers a fresh take on the classic North American diner, reimagined with a signature pink colour and heart motifs found in all of the imagery, decor, and branding.

The concept aims to be a fun and exciting one, with the owners hoping to spread love and inclusivity within the Calgary community.

All of the meat products here are halal and certified.

The menu offers a large variety of signature burgers, waffles, and shakes, along with plenty of other diner-style menu items.

There are nearly 15 different smash and chicken burgers here, like the Toaster with triple smashed patties between two grilled cheese buns, and the chicken bacon ranch burger on a brioche bun.

Sides include fries, chicken poppers, onion rings, and more.

There will also be unlimited milkshake combinations offered, with all of the toppings and add-ons you could ever hope for. It will pair perfectly with the eight wild milkshake creations, like the Brownie Bonanza.

Stay tuned for updates on both of these

Bussin

Address: 1121 9th Avenue SE, Calgary (takeout only)

Address: 17th Avenue

Instagram