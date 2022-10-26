Nim’s Fried Chicken is a new Nashville-style fast food spot that just opened in YYC.

YYC has an amazing fried chicken scene, but it’s always nice to see another one open, especially when it’s located right on 17th Avenue.

The menu here includes Nashville classics and updated twists on sandwiches, fried chicken, fries, sauces, sides, and more.

The Nim’s Classic is a go-to sandwich for your first time here, a spicy Nashville hot version made with coleslaw, pickles, and comeback sauce on a brioche bun. If spice isn’t you’re thing, you can opt for a milder rub.

If you’re looking for an option with a sweeter tang to it, the Sweet Daisy comes with a chicken thigh that is honey-dipped and topped with sweet jalapeño and jalapeño ranch sauce.

Tenders, fries, and sides are all great choices as well, especially if you’re looking to build up a platter of food.

We suggest the coleslaw, Mac and cheese wedges, or the loaded fries that come with either seasoned crinkle or waffle fries, chopped jumbo tenders, comeback sauce, nacho cheese, coleslaw, pickles, and green onions.

Next time you’re feeling like a taste of the South, check out this new 17th Avenue chicken joint.

Nim’s Fried Chicken

Address: 1415 17th Avenue SW

