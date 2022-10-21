Happee Peeps is Calgary’s newest fast food spot.

There are so many fantastic fried chicken places in YYC specializing in all different kinds of styles. It seems like every culture has its own version, and the Filipino style certainly seems to be one of the most popular in recent years.

Located on 17th Avenue, this newly opened restaurant specializes in fried chicken, grilled meats, pasta, sides, and JusFruit drinks.

Peeps crispy chicken boxes are available in six-, eight-, or 10-piece meals, and there are also options for items like grilled chicken, pork belly, BBQ pork skewers, and more. Spaghetti with banana ketchup is common in Filipino cooking, and it’s served here too, with garlic toast and pop.

Some of the sides include buttered mixed vegetables and coleslaw, and there is also a selection of hot soups served with tofu and pork.

If you’re in the mood for Filipino cooking, this is an exciting new place to try, especially if you’re also in the mood for a fun challenge.

The team here has devised a food challenge. If you can eat a complete meal with two extra orders of rice, it’s on the house!

Happee Peeps

Address: 3111B 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram