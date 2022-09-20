One of Calgary’s most popular burger spots, V Burger, is ready to open a new location tomorrow.

This second outpost is opening in the brand new massive Calgary Farmer’s Market. The first location can be found at 819 17 Avenue SW. There is also a truck you can see at events and various locations around the city throughout the year.

This burger joint serves up fries, milkshakes, chicken sandwiches, and more, and is 100% plant-based.

“Our official opening day will be Wednesday, September 21!” the burger spot posted on its Instagram.

“We can’t wait to share our new space, delicious food, and energetic crew with you, see you soon!”

Always trying to make fast-food delicious, this spot is so good it doesn’t matter if you’re a vegetarian or love meat. The food is fantastic.

Breakfast sandwiches, classic and over-the-top burgers, “chicken” bites with tons of dip options, and dessert options like sundaes, milkshakes, soft-serve, and ice cream sandwiches are all on the menu here.

Be one of the first to try out this new spot for one of the most popular vegan spots in YYC.

V Burger – CFM West

Address: 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram