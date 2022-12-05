Black Pepper Asian Street Fair, a new concept for Asian street food, just opened in Calgary.

Located at 110-1414 8th Street SW in downtown YYC, this spot specializes in cuisine from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, and Japan.

Street food from each of these countries varies and the menu here offers them all, from skewers to sushi rolls to noodle bowls.

Just a handful of the dishes served here include red curry rice (Thailand), seafood motoyaki (Japan), panda orange chicken (Hong Kong), kimchi noodles (Korea), and bao buns (Taiwan).

There is also modern dim sum service, sushi, a variety of skewers, original cocktails, as well as a classic Canadian and Asian-inspired breakfast.

One of the signature sushi rolls here is the Crazy Buster Roll, made with a lithely battered Yellowfin tuna, wasabi, crispy garlic, unagi, spicy mayo, and tobiko. If you’re in the mood for skewers there’s the classic yakitori made with teriyaki chicken thighs or you could try something different, such as the Taiwanese mini-sweet sausages.

There are several combos as well that offer many of the items in one meal, which is a great way to go for a concept like this where variety is the most exciting part. It’s hard to choose between a Korean cheesy corn dog and an entire BBQ squid with sweet unagi sauce.

Check out this new spot that specializes in multiple countries’ street food all under one roof.

Black Pepper

Address: 110-1414 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram