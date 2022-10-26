Eleven26 Brasserie is a new dining concept that just opened in Calgary.

A brasserie is essentially an informal restaurant, common in France or inspired by French culture, and offering a large selection of drinks is common.

Located in the heart of Kensington, this new concept will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner items in YYC. There are many great brunch spots in Calgary, and this aims to be one of them.

Brunch items include dishes like a smoked salmon benny and a Spanish chorizo hash bowl, with complimentary coffee the entire time.

Other menu items include mussel pots, scotch eggs, and a burger made with prime rib beef and all the fixings. There is even a homemade Beef Bourguignon made with burgundy red wine and served with beef demi, mushrooms, and focaccia.

As a brasserie, there are a number of drinks and cocktails to choose from, whether you’re having a boozy brunch or a night out. There is the mango mojito and a Moscow mule, and also tasty milkshakes if that’s more you’re style.

For dessert, go for the sticky toffee pudding.

Check this new spot out any time of the day and keep an eye out for the live music nights.

Eleven26 Brasserie

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Instagram