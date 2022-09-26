FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsCoffee & TeaSpecials & Deals

Sep 26 2022, 8:48 pm
JusFruit is opening a new store in Calgary and it’s celebrating by giving away free bubble teas.

This refreshing promo is a grand opening special, available at two of the new Calgary outposts: 3303 3rd Avenue NW in Parkdale and 634 17th Avenue SW.

This deal applies to five of the milk tea series drinks and is available to the first 100 customers of the day, between September 30 and October 7. Try the brown sugar, genmaicha, special oolong, jasmine green, or the blue Earl Grey milk teas.

These milk teas are an ideal choice for fall, so show up early and treat yourself.

The restaurant is well known for many other types of drinks as well.

As for smoothies, you can’t go wrong with any of them, but we suggest going for any of the mango, peach, strawberry, or avocado options, of which there are many.

Starting on Friday, this is a super early sneak peek at the exciting new location for the popular chain. Stop by the grand opening event, grab a drink with friends, and take advantage of this rare sweet deal.

JusFruit Calgary

Address: 634 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 3303 3rd Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram

