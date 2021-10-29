11 must-try brunch spots in and around downtown Calgary

One might argue that brunch is the most important meal of the day — or at least the week — and we are here for it.

Calgary is filled with incredible spots for Eggs Benny, omelettes, breakfast poutine, and more, and lots of those eateries are located right in the heart of the city.

Whether you want to go on a cute breakfast date with that special someone, have a boozy brunch with your squad, or kick off a day of birthday celebrations, you’re sure to find somewhere within walking distance in downtown YYC.

Here are a few of the best spots to grab brunch in and around downtown Calgary.

Blue Vinny Diner

Located in the very heart of YYC, the Blue Vinny Diner is just a block away from the Calgary Tower, making it a convenient stop for a delicious brunch. Try their Eggs Florentine, Spinach Havarti Pie, or any number of brunch favourites.

Address: 105 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-3880

Instagram

ZCREW Cafe’s website boasts the “best brunch and coffee in Calgary,” so you know you’ve gotta try it. This eatery offers beautifully plated sweet and savoury options along with a good cup of java, fruit smoothies, and more.

Address: 401 11th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-460-6668

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

This reimagined diner uses local, seasonal, artisanal, and handmade ingredients to create unique egg dishes, brunch classics, and a number of healthy options. The Beltliner also boasts a to-go coffee counter, featuring their signature Route #5 Beltliner blend coffee, breakfast sandwiches and loads of house-made pastries and snacks.

Address: 243 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-955-1555

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Located in the base of the Hyatt Regency Calgary on Stephen Avenue, Thomsons serves up an incredible brunch for both hotel guests and the general public. Breakfast options include breakfast sandwiches, steak bite hash, avocado toast, pancakes and waffles, and a vegan scramble. The restaurant’s Sunday brunch boasts an equally expansive menu, featuring a four-course “Sunday Roast” for $38.

Address: 700 Centre Street S, Calgary

Phone: 403-537-4449

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Monki cooks up a delicious brunch in their two rustic-chic diner locations. Situated in Inglewood and the Beltline, the eatery’s menu includes breakfast perogies and poutines, smoked salmon avocado toast, vegan bowls, and classics like French toast, waffles, and pancakes with a creative twist.

Address: 1420 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-7131

Address: 1301 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-7131

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Located in the base of the iconic Hotel Arts, Yellow Door Bistro features simple but inventive dishes that are sure to have you Instagramming photos of your plate. Peruse their extensive weekend brunch buffet, which boasts a little bit of everything, or opt for the à la carte menu and choose your favourite, including Eggs Benedict, Breakfast Quesadillas, a Japanese Rice Bowl, Layered French Toast, and more.

Address: 119 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-206-9585

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

With three locations in and around downtown Calgary, you’ll never be far from this drool-worthy brunch spot. OEB is known for their breakfast poutines, including the famous Soul in a Bowl with poached eggs, duck fat fried herb potatoes, Saint Cyrille curds, slow-cooked bacon lardons, and brown butter hollandaise. If poutine isn’t your thing, the resto always serves up a wide array of other breakfast and brunch classics.

Address: #110 – 222 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-3447

Address: 2207 4 St SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-6323

Address: 825 1st Ave NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-278-3447

Facebook | Instagram

Sunnyside’s most happening cafe, Vendome’s menu offers Mediterranean-style dishes alongside innovative twists on the classics, such as double-smoked bacon stuffed French toast, mushroom béchamel toast, and the Vendome Eggs Benedict.

Address: 940 2 Ave NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1140

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Red’s Diner has a whopping four restaurants in Calgary, so you know this place is good. Three of its locations are near the heart of the city, with one situated a little further south, just in case you don’t want to head downtown. Red’s serves up classic breakfasts, omelettes, and Bennies, along with “alternatives” like the Rancheros Wrap and Harvest Breakfast Bowl.

Address: 1415 4th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-266-3448

Address: 286 10th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-1808

Address: 1101 8th Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-1188

Address: 324 58th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-386-6688

Facebook | Instagram

This adorable diner in Bridgeland dishes out Canadian and global comfort fare, and you’ll find fun items like breakfast grilled cheese, fried chicken & pancakes, the Bluestar Burrito, and brioche French toast. Blue Star Diner serves lunch and dinner too, and runs a Happy Hour drink menu from 10 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday and 10 am to 3 pm on Sundays, so it’s the perfect place to visit for a budget-friendly mimosa or caesar to pair with your meal.

Address: 809 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-261-9998

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

This retro spot cooks up all-day breakfast, along with burgers and milkshakes, so no matter what you’re in the mood for, you’re sure to find it at Galaxie. The eatery is styled like a classic 1940s diner, with cooks grilling and plating meals in an open kitchen and delicious meals at fair prices.

Address: 1413 11th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-228-0001

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter