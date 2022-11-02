Made by AKB, a new boutique bakeshop and cafe, recently opened its doors in Calgary.

Specializing in making handcrafted drinks, cupcakes, custom cakes, pastries, and more, this new spot is located at 5850 88th Avenue NE.

This isn’t just your ordinary spot for sweets — it’s an Indian fusion bakeshop, creating high-quality desserts and making espresso-style coffee drinks by trained baristas.

There are over 35 different options for treats here, whether you want it in the form of a cake, cake jar, or stuffed cupcake.

Just some of these fun flavours are Pumpkin Patch, Neapolitan, Red Velvet, Coconut Crisp, Eggnog, Earl Grey Haze, and Mint Chocolate Chip. The Mango Rasmalai is made with a cardamom milk sponge, mango chantilly cream filling, and vanilla Swiss meringue buttercream.

All of them seem to be well-made versions of popular favourites, like the Oreo Overload, and unique recipes like the Blues de Citron with a lemon blueberry sponge, vanilla chantilly cream filling, and a lemon Swiss meringue buttercream.

And, if you’d rather have the talented team make a custom cake for a special surprise, there are plenty of those too. Whether it’s a cake with a design of a popular TV show, fashion label, branded product, album cover, or otherwise, you’re covered here.

Pop into this new spot, grab a drink from the cafe, consider a sweet or two, and maybe get inspired to take home one of their extravagant and artful cake products.

Made by AKB

Address: #3180 – 5850 88th Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram