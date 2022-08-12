The Calgary Farmers’ Market is officially much larger.

With one popular market already located in the south, this long-awaited massive second location is finally open in West Calgary.

This second outpost, located in northwest Calgary in the community of Greenwich across from Winsport, is an astonishing 50,000 sq ft.

The first location is open Thursday to Sunday from 9 pm to 5 pm, located just off Heritage and Blackfoot at 510-77th Avenue SE.

“Our second location will be just 15 minutes from Calgary’s vibrant downtown core and less than an hour to the mountains,” Brittany Fitzgerald, the marketing and operations coordinator for the Calgary Farmers’ Market, told Dished in an email.

“The scenic neighbourhood of Greenwich is where urban sophistication meets active outdoor living,” Fitzgerald added.

Having this additional location in a vibrant part of Calgary is exciting enough, but the space was also designed to offer an entirely new experience for Calgary.

“Calgary Farmers’ Market West will transport you to old New York with the spirit of the Rocky Mountains,” said Fitzgerald.

“The second location will offer an engaging experience in a welcoming space to eat, connect, and be entertained in al-fresco style shopping and dining areas.”

“Other notable features include private event space, an expansive indoor kids’ play area, outdoor activation spaces, and access to parks and leisure areas.”

The look and location might be a bit different, but many familiar faces of the market can be found at this new spot. There are also plenty of exciting new ones too.

“Customers can look forward to visiting over 75 vendors, many of which are the well-loved favourites of Calgary Farmers’ Market South, with the addition of some new, up-and-coming local businesses,” said Fitzgerald.

“CFM West will showcase a 60/40 split, with 60% of our vendors being familiar favourites from our south location and 40% fresh faces.”

This weekend is supposed to see some hot weather, and what better way to spend it than outside at a new market.

Calgary Farmers’ Market

Address: 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram