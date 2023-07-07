16 notable Vancouver restaurants we've lost so far in 2023

This city’s restaurant scene is ever-changing. Sometimes for the good and sometimes for the bad, as we often lose a handful of much-loved longtime Vancouver restaurants along the way.

So far this year, we’ve said goodbye to some cherished mainstays from our local food and beverage landscape.

Here are some notable Vancouver and Metro Vancouver restaurants, bars, cafes, and sweet spots we’ve lost so far in 2023.

In a note shared on the restaurant’s website, owners Calvin, Janice, and Andy share that, after 14 years of cooking for the community, they have “sold the restaurant. New Westminster will soon enjoy a new restaurant.”

“We are happy for a change, in good health, and will take a well-earned break before considering what our next adventure will be,” they add.

Spring Garden was a go-to spot in the community for dishes such as fresh crab and lobster, authentic Chinese dishes, and everyday dim sum.

In mid-March, Dished shared the unfortunate news that Kent’s Kitchen, a beloved Vancouver spot for affordable Chinese food, would be closing its doors in April.

During a brief phone call with the restaurant, Dished was able to confirm that the 232 Keefer Street eatery would officially be closing on Sunday, April 30.

The West End’s Buckstop, a local favourite for BBQ and cocktails, announced that it would close for good after 10 long years.

Fans of this place can make the restaurant’s iconic cornbread themselves at home, as the recipe was shared as part of Buckstop’s heartfelt goodbye note.

Main Street’s Old Bird, which served recognizable Asian street food favourites, has permanently closed.

The eatery opened in 2020, but after a little over three years of serving the community, it said goodbye.

12 Kings Pub said “it is with a heavy heart” June would be its final month open.

“It is a sad reality that the next few weeks… will be the last,” a Facebook post reads.

Aside from its mouth-watering wings and delicious local craft beer, 12 Kings Pub was a spot for sports fans to watch UFC, boxing, and pro wrestling.

Grade A Restaurant opened up at its 1175 Granville Street location back in 1984, but this year the restaurant announced its permanent closure via a note attached to its door.

“We opened the doors of Grade A Restaurant in 1984 so it is with great sadness that we announce our closure on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday),” the note read.

Pajo’s wrapped up at this spot after nearly 23 years because “the City of Richmond has chosen a new vendor for the location.”

In the statement, the concept said it was “extremely saddened” to share the news and that it would be serving folks here for the last time on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Ubuntu opened the doors to its space in winter 2018 at the address previously occupied by coffee and food destination, Bows and Arrows.

Ubuntu is brought to us by chef/owner David Gunawan and was an instant hit with locals and folks across Vancouver alike.

The much-loved mini-chain known for its tacos, burritos, and beyond confirmed the closure news to Dished, saying the lease at the 586 Hornby Street space was ending and it was time to focus on future launches for the group.

Longtime North Vancouver business Deep Cove Brewers & Distillers has an update for patrons: it’s actively searching for a new location.

The 2270 Dollarton Highway establishment shared that after a decade at that outpost, they were unable to renew the lease due to “complications with the building.”

The eatery will be on the hunt for a new location in Kitsilano, so fingers crossed that the Glowbal Restaurant Group spot finds something sooner than later, as its classic Italian comfort eats will surely be missed in the neighbourhood.

On Thursday, March 16, the Vancouver ramen spot Benkei Ramen announced it would be permanently closing.

In a post shared on the business’ Instagram, Benkei said, “We regret to inform you that the owner of Benkei Ramen has decided to retire and the restaurant will be closing permanently on March 20, 2023.”

After serving up authentic Cantonese dishes for more than 40 years, the family-run restaurant Daisy Garden Kitchen has shut its doors permanently.

Since its opening in 1979, the restaurant has been a pillar of the Chinatown community.

Its owner, Susanna Ng, confirmed the heartbreaking news with Dished, adding, “It was a hard decision to make.”

This family-style restaurant located in Chilliwack has ceased operations after 21 years of business.

A statement was posted on the eatery’s Facebook page, citing a recent increase in rent as the reason that the business can’t continue.

What used to be Eight 1/1 Restaurant Lounge became Side Hustle Sandwiches, which has operated at the 151 East 8th Avenue address since May 2020.

The sandwich shop announced that it would be closing its doors for good early this year.

Seattle-based luxury department store chain Nordstrom announced plans to close its six stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores across the country by the summer.

Milk Bar only launched inside Nordstrom Pacific Centre in November 2022.

The NYC-founded concept, known for its Compost Cookie, “naked” layer cakes, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, and Milk Bar Pies, was an instant hit with Vancouverites.

