Here's when Milk Bar Vancouver is officially shutting down operations

It’s been less than a week since we learned that Milk Bar Vancouver, the brand’s last remaining Canadian location, would be shutting down operations.

The bakeshop with a global cult following shared it would be closing down its first Canadian full-service outpostĀ on the heels of the shocking news that Nordstrom has called it quits in Canada ā€” completely.

The Seattle-based luxury department store chain announced plans to close its six Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores across the country by the summer.

Milk Bar only launched inside Nordstrom Pacific Centre in November 2022.

The NYC-founded concept, known for its Compost Cookie, ā€œnakedā€ layer cakes, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, and Milk Bar Pies, was an instant hit with Vancouverites.

Nordstrom shared that its other food services and restaurant locations, including Ebars, will wind down on or before March 15, 2023.

“Milk Bar is included in the food services timeline,” shared a rep for Nordstrom.

Now, Dished has confirmed that Milk Bar will actually be open through March 17.

There you have it. Mark your calendar and be sure to pop by the sweet spot while you still can.