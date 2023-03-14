Vancouver’s Chinatown is full of fantastic gems when it comes to food and beverage, and Kent’s Kitchen is certainly one of those places.

During a phone call today, an employee at the 232 Keefer Street eatery confirmed to Dished that it will be stopping operations at some point in April.

This news comes on the heels of another recent Chinatown restaurant closure, Daisy Garden Kitchen.

That spot shuttered earlier this year due to a labour shortage, Dished was told.

We don’t have an exact closing date for Kent’s in Chinatown to share just yet. We’ll keep you posted on that.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our full feature on Kent’s Kitchen on Keefer and try to head in yourself.