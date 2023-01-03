A longtime Fraser Valley dining destination confirmed some sad news with its customers today. Rendezvous Restaurant will be closing its doors later this month.

The family-style restaurant is located in Chilliwack and is ceasing operations after 21 years of business.

A statement was posted on the eatery’s Facebook page Tuesday morning, citing a recent increase in rent as the reason that the business can’t continue.

This establishment specializes in Greek and Italian cuisine.

Rendezvous Restaurant thanked patrons for all the support and let them know that January 28, 2023, would be its final day of service.

Be sure to pop in before then if you can.