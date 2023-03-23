It seems like restaurants in and around Vancouver can’t catch a break lately, as yet another much-loved local spot has announced it will be stopping operations: Pajo’s Fish and Chips.

The iconic family-owned business posted that it would be winding down at its Garry Point Park outpost in Steveston soon.

Pajo’s shares that it will be wrapping up at this spot after nearly 23 years because “the City of Richmond has chosen a new vendor for the location.”

In the statement, the concept said it was “extremely saddened” to share the news and that it would be serving folks here for the last time on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Pajo’s shared a message of thanks to current and past employees and patrons for the decades of support.

The business also urged customers to head to its other locations to get its famous crispy fish and signature bottomless fries.

“We sincerely hope you will continue to visit us at our flagship location in Richmond – Pajo’s at the Wharf, floating on water in the historic Steveston waterfront, just around the corner of Bayview and Third Avenue.”

Pajo’s also operates locations in Port Moody and at YVR Airport.

Dished has reached out to Pajo’s for more details about this closure. Stay tuned.