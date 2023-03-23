Ubuntu Canteen has shared that it’s stopping operations in Vancouver next month.

The conscious and future-focused restaurant, bakery, and coffee shop is located at 4194 Fraser Street.

It opened the doors to its space in winter 2018 at the address previously occupied by coffee and food destination, Bows and Arrows.

Ubuntu is brought to us by chef/owner David Gunawan and was an instant hit with locals and folks across Vancouver alike.

On Wednesday evening, the restaurant shared that its last day of service would be on April 16.

“Despite the sadness that comes with the closing of this establishment, it is important to reflect on the many ways in which it has impacted the community and contributed to the spiritual and personal growth of our staff and patrons,” the statement read.

“Ubuntu Canteen may be closing its doors, but its legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who were fortunate enough to be a part of its community.”

To read the full message, head here, and be sure to pop into Ubuntu over the next few weeks while you still can.

This is just one of several closure announcements that have come up this week in Vancouver.

That list includes concepts such as Trattoria Kitsilano (relocating), Weirdo Cafe, Bentoya Restaurant, and Benkei Ramen.